



Indian shipbuilder Larsen and Toubro (L&T) has laid the keel of a new training vessel ordered by the Indian Navy.





The vessel is the first in a planned class of three. Each will have accommodations for up to 210 cadets plus 170 crewmembers and a secondary humanitarian assistance and disaster relief capability.





The cadet accommodations will include space for 60 female cadets. Among the other onboard facilities are a training bridge and three 70-person classrooms.





Although designed primarily for training, the vessels will also be each armed with a 76mm naval gun, a 30mm close-in weapon system, and 12.7mm machine guns for self-defence.





L&T is scheduled to deliver the lead training vessel of the class to the navy by October 2026.





Construction of the new Indian Navy training vessels is being undertaken in compliance with Indian Register of Shipping rules and has a total cost of approximately US$380 million.





(With Agency Inputs)







