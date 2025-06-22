



In an era where advanced military aviation capabilities define strategic superiority, stealth fighter jets have emerged as the ultimate game-changers in modern aerial warfare. While India continues to rely on its formidable Rafale jets—sophisticated fourth-generation aircraft that lack true stealth capabilities—Pakistan is poised to receive a significant technological leap forward through China's unprecedented export of fifth-generation stealth fighters.





This development represents a pivotal moment in South Asian military dynamics, potentially altering the delicate balance of air power that has existed between the two nations for decades.





Understanding Stealth Fighter Technology





Stealth fighter jets represent the pinnacle of military aviation engineering, designed specifically to evade detection by radar, infrared sensors, and other surveillance systems. These aircraft achieve their near-invisibility through a combination of revolutionary technologies and design principles that fundamentally distinguish them from conventional fighters. The radar cross-section (RCS) of stealth aircraft is dramatically reduced through carefully engineered airframe shaping, where panels slant at specific angles to scatter radar waves away from their source rather than reflecting them back to detection systems.





The technology relies heavily on radar-absorbent materials, including specialized coatings such as iron ball paint containing microscopic iron spheres that resonate with incoming radio waves and dissipate their energy as heat. Advanced stealth aircraft also incorporate sophisticated infrared suppression systems, with rectangular thrust-vectoring nozzles that flatten exhaust plumes and facilitate mixing with ambient air to reduce heat signatures. The F-22 Raptor, considered the world's stealthiest fighter, demonstrates an RCS equivalent to a steel marble from certain angles, with measurements as low as -40 dBsm compared to conventional aircraft that typically register +6 dBsm.





Fifth-generation fighters are characterised by several defining features that set them apart from their predecessors. These include internal weapons bays that eliminate radar-reflective external hard-points, super-cruise capability allowing sustained supersonic flight without afterburners, advanced avionics with low-probability-of-intercept radar systems, and highly integrated computer networks enabling real-time battlefield data fusion. The combination of these technologies provides stealth fighters with decisive advantages in detecting and engaging conventional aircraft before being noticed themselves.





Pakistan's Strategic Acquisition: The J-35 Deal





China has finalised an unprecedented agreement to supply Pakistan with 40 Shenyang J-35 fifth-generation stealth fighter jets, marking Beijing's first known export of advanced stealth technology. The delivery timeline has been accelerated, with the first batch of 30 aircraft expected by August 2025, significantly ahead of the original late-2026 schedule. Pakistani pilots have already been training in China for over six months on the FC-31 export variant of the J-35, demonstrating the methodical preparation for this technology transfer.





The J-35, developed by Shenyang Aircraft Corporation, represents China's second fifth-generation fighter after the J-20 and is designed to rival American F-35 capabilities. The aircraft features a maximum speed of Mach 1.8, twin Guizhou WS-13E or WS-21 afterburning turbofans, and a maximum take-off weight of 28,000 kg. Its internal weapons bay can accommodate six air-to-air missiles including PL-10, PL-15, and PL-21 variants, while external hard-points allow for additional payload configurations depending on mission requirements.





This acquisition represents more than just military hardware procurement; it signifies a strategic shift in regional power dynamics and China's growing influence in global arms exports. The deal reportedly includes favourable pricing terms, with China offering the J-35 at approximately half the cost of comparable Western alternatives. The transaction also demonstrates China's confidence in its stealth technology and willingness to share advanced capabilities with key allies, particularly as it seeks to challenge Western dominance in the high-end fighter market.





India's Indigenous Stealth Fighter Program





India's response to the evolving regional threat landscape centres on the Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA) program, an ambitious indigenous fifth-generation stealth fighter development initiative. The Cabinet Committee on Security approved ₹15,000 crore in funding for the project in 2024, officially launching the countdown toward a 2035 induction timeline. According to DRDO chairman Dr. Samir V Kamat, the program follows international development standards requiring 10-15 years from project inception to operational deployment.





The AMCA is designed as a twin-engine, multi-role stealth fighter capable of reaching speeds close to Mach 2.5 with an operational ceiling optimised for high-altitude performance. Key specifications include stealth geometry optimised for radar evasion, internal weapons bays to maintain low RCS characteristics, advanced data fusion systems for enhanced situational awareness, and indigenous avionics packages developed through public-private partnerships. The Indian Air Force has specifically tasked the Gas Turbine Research Establishment (GTRE) with developing engines capable of super-cruise performance at Mach 1.3 and 12-kilometre altitude with 72 kN dry thrust.





However, the program faces significant challenges that have led to multiple timeline revisions. Initial projections targeted first flight by 2027 with squadron induction by 2035, but aviation experts have questioned the feasibility of these schedules given the complexity of fifth-generation fighter development. The program's protracted 15-year conceptual phase before receiving formal approval highlights the technological and developmental hurdles inherent in indigenous stealth fighter programs.





Regional Strategic Implications





The introduction of stealth fighters into Pakistan's arsenal represents a potentially paradigm-shifting development in South Asian military balance. Until now, both India and Pakistan have maintained relatively comparable fourth-generation fighter capabilities, with India operating Rafale, Su-30MKI, and other advanced conventional aircraft. The J-35's stealth capabilities could provide Pakistan with significant tactical advantages in reconnaissance, limited strike operations, and air superiority missions without early detection by Indian air defence systems.





Pakistan's defence budget allocation reflects the strategic priority placed on this acquisition, with defence spending increased by 20% to $9 billion for fiscal year 2025-26 following recent military confrontations with India. The total defence allocation, including military pensions, reaches $11.67 billion, with $2.5 billion specifically earmarked for equipment and physical assets. This substantial investment demonstrates Pakistan's commitment to modernising its air capabilities despite economic constraints.





The strategic implications extend beyond bilateral India-Pakistan dynamics to broader regional security considerations. China's willingness to export advanced stealth technology strengthens the China-Pakistan defence relationship while potentially altering the regional balance of power that has implications for other stakeholders including the United States and its regional allies. The development also reflects China's growing confidence in its defence industrial capabilities and its strategic competition with Western defence manufacturers.





Turkey's KAAN Fighter: Pakistan's Long-term Partnership





Beyond the immediate J-35 acquisition, Pakistan has established a significant long-term partnership with Turkey for the co-production of the KAAN fifth-generation fighter jet. Representatives from 32 Turkish and Pakistani institutions finalised plans for establishing a joint factory dedicated to KAAN production, marking a milestone in bilateral defence cooperation. Turkish Defence Minister Yaşar Güler confirmed the agreement for Pakistan's official participation in the project, with production expected to commence in the coming years.





The KAAN fighter, developed by Turkish Aerospace Industries (TAI), represents Turkey's ambitious entry into the fifth-generation fighter market. The aircraft measures 21 meters in length with a 14-meter wingspan, powered by two GE F110 engines generating combined thrust of 76.31 kilonewtons and capable of reaching speeds up to 2,716 km/h. With a combat range of 1,100 kilometres and advanced stealth features, the KAAN is designed to compete with established fifth-generation platforms.





Turkey's success in securing Indonesia as a launch customer for 48 KAAN fighters in a $10 billion deal demonstrates the aircraft's export potential and provides credibility for the Pakistan partnership. The Indonesian contract, with deliveries beginning in 2026, validates the aircraft's capabilities and Turkey's manufacturing capacity. For Pakistan, the KAAN partnership offers opportunities for technology transfer, indigenous production capabilities, and reduced dependence on any single supplier.





India's Response And Future Outlook





India's strategic response to Pakistan's stealth fighter acquisition involves accelerating the AMCA program while simultaneously exploring immediate capability gaps through potential foreign partnerships or interim solutions. The Indian defence budget for fiscal year 2025-26 increased to ₹6.81 lakh crore, representing a 9.55% increase with significant allocations for modernisation and capability development. Capital outlay for military modernisation reached ₹1.8 lakh crore, providing resources for advanced weapons systems and technology acquisition.





The timeline disparity between Pakistan's imminent J-35 delivery and India's projected 2035 AMCA induction creates a temporary capability gap that Indian military planners must address. While the Rafale remains a highly capable fourth-generation fighter with some stealth characteristics, it cannot match the comprehensive stealth capabilities of fifth-generation aircraft. This situation may pressure India to consider interim solutions, including potential F-35 acquisition or accelerated indigenous development timelines.





The broader implications of Pakistan's stealth fighter acquisition extend to India's strategic partnerships and defence procurement strategies. India's relationship with traditional defence suppliers including Russia, France, and the United States may influence available options for addressing the capability gap. The success or failure of the AMCA program will ultimately determine India's long-term position in the regional stealth fighter competition and its broader defence industrial capabilities.





Based On A News18 Report







