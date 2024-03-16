



INS Chilika: Chief of Naval Staff Admiral R Hari Kumar reviewed the passing-out parade of the third batch of Agniveers at INS Chilika on Friday.





The Admiral took the salute of the young Agniveers and also presented them with medals.





The passing-out parade marks the successful culmination of training for approximately 2,600 Agniveers, including women Agniveers who have undergone rigorous training at Chilka.





Speaking at a press conference after the parade, Admiral R Hari Kumar said the Agniveers are performing well when it comes to marksmanship and weapons training.





"You have seen the results after this short training of Agniveers. In their valedictory function, I saw they were performing well in marksmanship as well as weapons training. In every force, the duration of basic training is the same. The current generation of Agniveers is highly motivated. They are very keen to serve," Kumar said.





"They are very keen. We find them very confident. They are already working on ships," the Navy chief added.





Speaking about women Agniveers, the Admiral said their dropout rates are lesser than their male counterparts.





"Women Agniveers are more determined than their male counterparts to succeed and prove themselves. The dropout rate of women Agniveers is much less than male Agniveers," Kumar said.





Speaking about the progress of the Indian Navy in building another aircraft carrier, the Admiral said though they had planned for a much larger carrier, it has been determined that there is a need to build better infrastructure for that purpose.





"Our plan was for a larger aircraft carrier called IAC-II, which will weigh 67,000 tonnes and will be able to carry more aircraft. But we will need to build more infrastructure for that," he said.





The Navy chief said the idea is to build an aircraft career similar to Vikrant, instead, as with the advent of new technology, much more can be done on a similar-sized aircraft carrier.





"The Cochin Shipyard has the capability to build a similar class. So we are thinking of a repeat order to build an aircraft carrier like Vikrant. Moreover, new technology has arrived. We can now launch unmanned aircraft from this aircraft carrier and drones for surveillance," the Navy chief said.





