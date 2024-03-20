



New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi had a telephone conversation on Wednesday with Ukarine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in which he reiterated India's people-centric approach and called for dialogue and diplomacy as the way forward in the Russia-Ukraine conflict.





The Prime Minister noted that India supports all efforts for an early and peaceful resolution of all issues between the parties. He added that India would continue to do everything within its means to support a peaceful solution.





A PMO release said that the two leaders discussed ways to further strengthen India-Ukraine partnership in various spheres.





"While discussing the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict, PM reiterated India's people-centric approach and called for dialogue and diplomacy as the way forward," the release said.





President Zelenskyy appreciated India's continued humanitarian assistance for the people of Ukraine. The two leaders agreed to remain in touch.





PM Modi also posted X about the meeting and said he conveyed India's consistent support for all efforts for an early end to the Russia-Ukraine conflict.





"Had a good conversation with President @ZelenskyyUa on strengthening the India-Ukraine partnership. Conveyed India's consistent support for all efforts for peace and bringing an early end to the ongoing conflict," he said.





Earlier in the day, PM Modi held a telephonic conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin and reaffirmed India's stand on dialogue and diplomacy as a way for the resolution of the conflict.





PM Modi congratulated the Russian President on his re-election and conveyed his best wishes for peace, progress and prosperity of the friendly people of Russia.





The two leaders agreed to make concerted efforts towards further strengthening the Special & Privileged Strategic Partnership between the two countries in the years to come. They also reviewed progress in various issues of bilateral cooperation, and exchanged views on regional and global issues of mutual interest.





"While discussing the Russia-Ukraine conflict, PM reiterated India's consistent position in favour of dialogue and diplomacy as the way forward," a PMO release said.





Earlier in 2022, PM Modi's advice to President Putin over the Ukraine war during a bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization's summit in Uzbekistan's Samarkand was widely noted.





"Today's era is not of war and I have spoken to you about it on the call. Today we will get the opportunity to talk about how we can progress on the path of peace...," PM Modi had said.





The war between Russia and Ukraine began in February 2022.





