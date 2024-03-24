

Visakhapatnam: A Pre-Sail Conference was conducted at Visakhapatnam on Sunday to discuss nuances of the upcoming Sea Phase of Exercise Tiger Triumph-2024.

The plans were presented to the Commanders with Commanding Officers of participating units of the United States Navy and Indian Navy in attendance.

"A Pre Sail Conference was conducted to discuss nuances of the upcoming Sea Phase of #ExTigerTriumph2024.The plans were presented to the Commanders with COs of participating units of @USNavy and @IndianNavy in attendance," the Indian Navy said on X.





Earlier in the day the Indian Navy extends a warm welcome to USS Halsey (DDG-97) an Arleigh Burke-class Destroyer of the US Navy to Visakhapatnam for participating in the Sea Phase of Exercise Tiger Triumph 2024.





In an official post on X, the Indian Navy titled this meet as 'Bridges of Friendship' and further added, "#IndianNavy extends a warm welcome to #USSHalsey of the @USNavy to #Visakhapatnam for participating in the Sea Phase of #ExerciseTigerTriumph2024!,"





Exercise 'Tiger Triumph 2024', a bilateral, tri-service exercise between India and the US.





The opening ceremony of the exercise took place onboard INS Jalashwa on March 19.





"The exercise represents the robust strategic partnership between both countries and aims to share best practices and Standard Operating Procedures in undertaking multinational HADR operations," the Ministry of Defence said in an official release.





The Harbour Phase of the exercise is being conducted at Visakhapatnam from March 18-25 and will include pre-sail discussions, Subject Matter Expert Exchange on professional subjects and deliberations on planning and execution procedures of various tasks.





The Indian Army is being represented by one infantry battalion group, including mechanised forces, whereas the Indian Air Force has deployed its medium-lift aircraft, transport helicopters and a Rapid Action Medical Team (RAMT).





Additionally, the Special Ops Forces from all three services are participating in the exercise.





Meanwhile, the US Task Force comprises a US Navy Landing Platform Dock, including its integral Landing Craft Air Cushions and helicopters, a destroyer, maritime reconnaissance and medium lift aircraft, and, as well as Marines.





