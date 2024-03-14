



Port Louis: President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday oversaw the signing of four Memoranda of Understanding (MoU) between India and Mauritius to enhance cooperation in the financial services sector, information sharing and capacity building to combat corruption and money laundering.





"In a breakthrough agreement, the GIFT International Financial Services Centres Authority of India and the Financial Services Commission of Mauritius signed an MoU to promote cooperation in the financial services sector between GIFT City and FSC Mauritius," the Ministry of External Affairs posted on X.





Also, an MoU was signed between the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) of India and the Public Service Commission of Mauritius for sharing experiences and expertise in public services recruitment.





Both countries also agreed on a protocol to amend the India-Mauritius Double Tax Avoidance Agreement, making it compliant with the OECD/G20 Base Erosion and Profit Shifting Minimum Standards.





Another MoU was signed between the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) of India and the Independent Commission Against Corruption (ICAC) of Mauritius for information sharing and capacity building to combat corruption and money laundering.





President Murmu and the Mauritian PM also virtually inaugurated 14 community development projects that are to be implemented with monetary assistance from India.





They also virtually laid the foundation stone for the New New Forensic Science Laboratory of Mauritius, to be built with Indian funding.





An MoU on Community Development Projects was signed in January 2022 to undertake 96 small, people-oriented projects across Mauritius, of which eight have been inaugurated so far.





Other India-assisted projects include the Upadhyay Training Centre, the Jawaharlal Nehru Hospital, the Subramania Bharati Eye Centre, the Rajiv Gandhi Science Centre, the Swami Vivekananda International Conference Centre and the World Hindi Secretariat.





During her visit, she announced that India has approved a special provision to grant Overseas Citizenship of India (OCI) cards to the 7th generation of Indian-origin people in Mauritius. The decision would allow the younger Mauritians of Indian origin to become overseas citizens and reconnect with the land of their ancestors.





She also paid homage to Mahatma Gandhi while stressing the significance of the date--March 12--for the two nations.





Notably, the Father of the Nation started the famous salt march from Sabarmati Ashram in Ahmedabad on March 12, 1930.





President Murmu was also conferred with the honorary degree of Doctor of Civil Law by the University of Mauritius on Tuesday, in recognition of the 'profound depth' of the bilateral relationship between the two nations.





Later in the day, President Murmu arrived in Delhi after successfully concluding her state visit to Mauritius on Wednesday, the MEA stated.





Mauritian Prime Minister Pravind Jugnauth accorded a warm send-off to the President at the airport as she wrapped up her visit.





President Murmu arrived in Mauritius on March 11 and was received by PM Jugnauth at the airport with full military honours.





