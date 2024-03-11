



It was reported that INS Tushil on 5 Mar 2024 started sea trails from Russia's Baltiysk naval base. The frigate has 435 onboard pennant number (see pic).





India in October, 2016 signed an Inter Governmental Agreement (IGA) with Russia to purchase/construct four additional Admiral Grigorovich-class (Project 11356M) frigates through partnership between Russian and Indian shipyards. Russia will supply two of the frigates (INS Tushil and INS Tamala), while the other two will be constructed in India.





Under the IGA Russia would provide technical assistance in setting up production of 11356 project frigates in India.





INS Tushil, the first Krivak-III frigate to be acquired under the project, was launched at Yantar Shipyard, Kaliningrad, Russia on Oct 29, 2021.





It appears that despite a lot of geopolitical upheavals, Russia is on track to deliver both INS Tushil and INS Tamala by end 2024, as per the contracted schedule.





