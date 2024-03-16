



SpaceX's Starship rocket achieved several milestones on its third test flight on March 14, 2024, including propellant transfer, stage separation, and payload door operation. However, the spacecraft lost contact with the Earth's atmosphere during re-entry, and the module broke apart, destroying it as it approached the Indian Ocean. The flight also did not demonstrate Super Heavy rocket recovery, which is important to SpaceX's reusability strategy.





Despite the setback, the flight was considered a significant milestone for SpaceX. It marked progress in the development of a spacecraft that is crucial to SpaceX's satellite launch business, and it also propelled hopes for future missions, including NASA's lunar endeavors.





The Starship is the tallest and most powerful rocket ever launched, standing 397 feet tall and about 30 feet in diameter.





