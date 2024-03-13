



Three additional vessels from China are scheduled to arrive at the Vizhinjam seaport next month, bringing a total of 17 cranes for the international deep-sea facility being constructed at a cost of ₹7,700 crore, according to a statement by the Vizhinjam International Seaport Ltd (VISL). The ships are expected to reach the Vizhinjam coast on April 4th, 17th, and 23rd.





The first vessel will have six cantilever rail-mounted gantry cranes, the second one will be carrying two ship-to-shore cranes and four cantilever rail-mounted gantry cranes and the third will have two ship-to-shore cranes and three cantilever rail-mounted gantry cranes, it said.





Till now, 15 cranes have been transported to the seaport from China, the statement said.





The first ship docked at the deep-sea facility in October last year.





The Vizhinjam port is being constructed under the public-private partnership model.





The Adani Group is the private partner in the development of what will become one of the largest ports in the world, once commissioned.





The project, scheduled to be commissioned in 2019, was delayed due to issues with land acquisition.





Fishermen had carried out violent protests opposing it, alleging that the port would adversely affect their livelihood.





This report is auto-generated from a syndicated feed





