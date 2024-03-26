



SRINAGAR: Two persons have been booked under the Public Safety Act (PSA) for engaging in anti-national activities in Bandipora district, police said on Tuesday.





An official said that two individuals were booked under PSA and lodged in the central jail Kot Bhalwal.





The duo has been identified as Danish Parvaiz, son of Parvaiz Ahmad Malla, and Abrar Ahmad Wani, son of Ghulam Mohammad Wani—both residents of Sumlar.





(With Agency Inputs)







