



New Delhi: The External Affairs Ministry has said that India shares a very expansive, broad-based, multifaceted relationship with South Korea and during the upcoming visit of External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar to the nation, all aspects of this relationship would be discussed.





"EAM is to visit Japan and S Korea from March 5-8. We have issued a press release in that regard. In South Korea, he will be attending the 10th joint commission meeting, where we have a very expansive, broad-based, multifaceted relationship with S Korea," the official spokesperson of the MEA, Randhir Jaiswal said in the press briefing on Thursday.





"All aspects of the relationship would be discussed," he said.





Jaiswal also emphasised on India's strong ties with Japan and stated that the foreign minister-level strategic dialogue will be conducted during the visit.





He said, "EAM would be visiting Japan. We have very strong ties with Japan. The foreign minister-level strategic dialogue will be conducted during the visit. When it comes to Japan, a very special country, a very special partner for India."





"We have a broad-based, and expansive relationship that goes into several domains," he added.





Jaishankar, according to the Ministry of External Affairs, will visit Seoul from March 5-6 to co-chair the 10th India - Republic of Korea Joint Commission Meeting (JCM) with Cho Tae-yul, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Korea.





During the visit, EAM is also expected to meet with Korean dignitaries, heads of think tanks and the Indian community.





India-Republic of Korea Special Strategic Partnership has expanded to diverse areas of cooperation, which include trade, investments, defence, education, S&T, and culture.





The JCM is expected to comprehensively review the entire gamut of bilateral cooperation and explore avenues for further strengthening it. It will also provide an opportunity for the two sides to exchange views on regional and global issues of mutual interest.





He will visit Japan from March 6-8 for the 16th India-Japan Foreign Minister's Strategic Dialogue with the Foreign Minister of Japan, Yoko Kamikawa.





The two Ministers are expected to discuss issues of bilateral, regional and global importance, and exchange views on cooperation for a free, open, inclusive, peaceful and prosperous Indo-pacific, according to MEA release.





India-Japan Special Strategic and Global Partnership has further deepened in the last decade in areas such as defence and digital technologies, semiconductor supply chains, clean energy, high speed rail, industrial competitiveness and connectivity.





This report is auto-generated from a syndicated feed







