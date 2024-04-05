



Chief of Defence Staff addresses officers undergoing 79th Staff Course at DSSC, Wellington





Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan has highlighted the need for Military Leaders to adapt to the changing character of war and underscored the importance of inter services synergy. He was addressing Future Leaders of the Indian Armed Forces at Defence Services Staff College, Wellington on 05 April 2024.





In his address, the CDS dwelled on the transformative reforms undertaken in the Indian military in the backdrop of emerging security challenges. The CDS was briefed by the Commandant on the ongoing training activities at the College wherein due emphasis was laid on fostering jointmanship and inter services awareness, which was well appreciated.





The 79th Staff Course is presently underway at the College. The course is of 45 weeks duration. The present course comprises of 476 student officers to include 36 students from 26 Friendly Foreign Countries. For the first time, eight Women Officers are also participating in the course.





