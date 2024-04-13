



Ties between India and China have remained tense following a violent clash between troops from the two countries in 2020 that resulted in casualties on both sides. The two nations have now stressed the need to normalize bilateral relations.





China expressed support for stable ties with India on Friday evening following Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent comments, wherein he emphasized that the relationship with China was important for India.





"China believes that a sound and stable relationship is in the interest of both China and India", Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning said during a media interaction in Beijing.





"We hope that India will work with China to place the boundary question appropriately in bilateral relations and manage it properly, and put the relationship on a sound and steady track", she added.





It is worth noting that India and China have been engaged in a long-standing border standoff since May 2020.





While de-escalation and disengagement of troops have taken place in multiple areas in the Eastern Ladakh sector, including the north and south banks of Pangong Lake, at least three friction points remain unresolved despite several rounds of military-level and diplomatic talks.





In this light, Modi underlined that both India and China need to sort out the "border situation" at the earliest.





"It is my belief that we need to urgently address the prolonged situation on our borders so that the abnormality in our bilateral interactions can be put behind us", Modi said in an interview with an American publication.





The Indian prime minister also opined that peace and tranquillity at the border can pave the way for a healthy relationship between the two Asian giants, which according to him is important for not only India and China, but the whole world.





"Stable and peaceful relations between India and China are important for not just our two countries but the entire region and world", he noted.





(Russian Agency Inputs)







