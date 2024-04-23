



The 40-year-old was an employee in the social welfare department





SRINAGAR: A government employee was shot dead by unidentified gunmen in another targeted attack in Jammu and Kashmir this evening. Mohammad Razaq was shot soon after he came out of a mosque at Shadra Sharief area of Rajouri. He died of his injuries in a hospital.





Security personnel rushed to the spot and launched a massive cordon and search operation to track down the terrorists, they said.





This comes close on the heels of two non-locals being shot dead in Anantnag and Herpora districts respectively. A migrant worker from Bihar was shot dead by terrorists in a targeted attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district on Wednesday just a week after a resident of Dehradun was shot at by terrorists in south Kashmir's Herpora.





While such attacks have decreased in frequency this year because of the crackdown on terrorism, the latest killing comes at a time when campaigning for the Lok Sabha elections is approaching its peak in Anantnag, which will vote on May 7.





(With Agency Inputs)







