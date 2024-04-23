



New Delhi: Iran's Ambassador to India, Iraj Elahi on the occasion of Iran Army Day stressed that the Indian Ocean has connected two friendly countries (Iran and India) and has provided the basis for mutual cooperation between the two sides on maritime security.





The Iran Army Day was celebrated in the national capital on Monday.





"The Indian Ocean has connected two friendly countries together and has provided the basis for mutual cooperation between the two sides to ensure maritime security," Elahi said during his speech.





The Iranian envoy emphasised that having a strong military power to deter and deal with threats is of utmost importance today, as the insecurity and war in the world are threatening human life.





"In today's turbulent world, where the global equations are not based on ethics, humane and just principles, but, based on force and double standards, in a world where insecurity and war threaten human life more than ever, having a strong military power to deter and deal with threats is not only inevitable but of utmost importance," he said.





He further highlighted that the contemporary history of the world has seen many conflicts, adding that in recent decades many wars have been seen in Europe, Asia and Africa.





"In such circumstances, Iran is proud to be the anchor of stability and security in the West Asian region with its independent, self-reliant and strong armed forces," Elahi added.





The Iranian envoy stressed that the message of Iran's armed forces to all neighbouring countries and the world is peace, friendship and security.





"The approach of the Islamic Republic of Iran is grounded on peace, friendship and cooperation. Meanwhile, it defends its security and national interest fiercely against any threat," he said.





Moreover, he noted that the military doctrine of Iran is based on active defence and deterrence. "Deterrence for the establishment of peace and security at the national and regional levels."





Additionally, commending the Indian-Iran ties, he said that the historical and cultural ties have brought the two great nations of Iran and India together throughout history.





This report is auto-generated from a syndicated feed





