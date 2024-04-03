



The IAF Emergency Landing Facility ELF on the Srinagar Jammu highway witnessed formal trial runs on April 1





SRINAGAR: In a significant display of preparedness and strategic capability, the Indian Air Force (IAF) conducted emergency landing trial runs of both fighter jets and helicopters on the newly constructed 3.5-kilometre emergency landing facility in Anantnag, South Kashmir, reports appearing in media said. The exercise took place during the night time and aimed to test the facility’s readiness and effectiveness in handling various emergency scenarios.





The emergency landing facility, constructed for Rs 119 crore, is strategically located on the Srinagar-Jammu national highway at Bijbehara. It is designed to support operations during times of war, natural disasters, and other emergencies, including relief material air drops and transportation of stranded individuals. The completion of this facility marks a crucial milestone in enhancing the region’s emergency response capabilities.





Work on the project started in 2020 and was completed in late 2023 under a program carried out jointly by the IAF and the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways for the creation of ELFs at different locations across the country.





Situated along the bustling Srinagar-Jammu National Highway, this emergency landing strip boasts essential amenities tailored to cater to the needs of fighter aircraft. Among its features are designated parking slots ensuring swift and organized deployment, an air traffic control (ATC) tower to manage incoming and outgoing flights seamlessly, and two entry gates positioned at either end of the strip on the highway, facilitating efficient access and egress for aircraft operations.





During the trial runs, elaborate security arrangements were put in place, including the deployment of security forces, radars, and technical equipment like CCTV cameras, to ensure the smooth conduct of the experiments. Vehicle traffic on the national highway was diverted to alternative routes between Wanpoh to Sangam to facilitate the exercises.





The trial runs involved the participation of various aircraft, including Sukhoi fighter jets and Chinook and Mi-17 helicopters. The exercises showcased the precision and capability of these aircraft in utilizing the emergency landing facility, emphasising their readiness for emergencies.





Authorities had suspended all traffic on the highway ahead of the exercises to ensure the safety of both the aircraft and the public. Additional security personnel were deployed to prevent any unauthorized access to the landing facility, underscoring the importance of safety measures during such critical operations.





(With Agency Inputs)







