

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh attended the Army Commanders' Conference and reaffirmed the faith of the billion-plus citizens in the Indian Army as one of the most trusted and inspiring organisations in the country.

He highlighted the stellar role played by the Army in guarding our borders and fighting terrorism apart from providing assistance to the civil administration in every need of hour.

The Army Commanders' Conference, an apex-level biannual event, was held in the national capital and was conducted in virtual mode on March 28 and thereafter in physical mode on April 1-2.





During the event, the Indian Army's apex leadership comprehensively deliberated upon all aspects of existing security scenarios, situations along the borders, in the hinterland and challenges for the present security apparatus.





In addition, the conference also focused on issues pertaining to organisational restructuring, logistics, administration, human resource management, modernisation through indigenisation, induction of Niche technologies and assessment of the impact of the various existing global situations.





The main highlight of the third day of the conference was the address by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, to the senior leadership of the Indian Army, which was preceded by an address by CDS, COAS, CNS and CAS as also a brief on the "Technological Infusion and Absorption Roadmap for Indian Army" plan.





"The Army is present in every domain from Security, HADR, and Medical Assistance to maintaining the stable internal situation in the country. The role of the Indian Army is very important in nation building as also in the overall national development," he said.





He also complimented the Army leadership for successfully taking ahead the 'Defence and Security' vision of the Nation to new heights. He also complimented the Indian Army's approach to the infusion and absorption of cutting-edge technology.





Singh stressed the present complex world situation which affects everyone globally and said that "unconventional and asymmetric warfare" will be part of the future conventional wars.





"Unconventional and asymmetric warfare, including hybrid war will be part of the future conventional wars. Cyber, information, communication, trade and finance have all become an inseparable part of future conflicts. This necessitates that Armed Forces will have to keep all these facets in consideration while planning and formulating strategies," he added.





Speaking on the current situation along the Northern borders, the Defence Minister expressed full confidence that while troops are standing firm, the ongoing talks for peaceful resolution will continue and disengagement and de-escalation, are the way forward, according to the release.





He also complimented the efforts of BRO, which has led to the quantum improvement of road communication in the borders of both Western and Northern, while working under difficult conditions.





Referring to the situation along the Western borders, he praised the Indian Army's response to cross-border terrorism, while adding that the concerns over the proxy war by the adversary continue.





"I compliment the excellent synergy between the CAPF/ Police forces and the Army in tackling the menace of terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir. The synergised operations in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir are contributing to increased stability in the region and the same should continue," Singh said.





He also complimented the forces for the high standard of operational preparedness and capabilities which he has always been experiencing first-hand during his visits to forward areas. He also paid tributes to all the brave hearts for making the ultimate sacrifice in the defence of the motherland.





He complimented the significant contributions made by the Army in military diplomacy to further our national security interests by creating sustainable cooperative relationships with foreign Armies.





The Defence Minister stressed the technological advancement taking place in every sphere of our life and applauded the Armed Forces for aptly incorporating them and appreciated the Army's efforts to develop niche technologies in collaboration with civil industries, including premier educational institutions and thereby progressing towards the aim of 'Modernisation through Indigenisation' or 'Atmanirbharta', the Ministry stated.





He emphasised that a regular interface of the Armed Forces with emerging technologies is a must. He also remarked that the government is committed in every manner towards the welfare of the Veterans and the Next of Kin of all categories of Battle Casualties and the nation remains indebted to the sacrifices made by valiant soldiers and their families.





Defence Minister Rajnath Singh concluded by saying that issues related to defence diplomacy, indigenisation, information warfare, defence infrastructure and force modernisation should always be deliberated upon in such a forum.





"Doctrinal changes whenever required should be made to make the Armed Forces future-ready. The recommendations and suggestions made by the senior leadership in such like forum as the Commanders Conference should be deliberated upon and be taken to a logical conclusion with midcourse review and modification if required. The Nation is proud of its Army and the Government is committed to facilitating the Army in their forward movement, on the road to reforms and capability modernisation," Singh further said.





