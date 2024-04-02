



Indian Coast Guard's Pollution Control Vessel (PCV) Samudra Paheredar with integral helicopter made a port call at Ho Chi Minh, Vietnam today, as part of its ongoing overseas deployment to ASEAN countries.





The visit of ICG specialized vessel to ASEAN countries is in pursuance of India-ASEAN Initiative for Marine Pollution, as announced by the Defence Minister in 2022 at Cambodia during ASEAN Defence Minister Plus Meeting.





