



New Delhi: G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant virtually participated in the second Sherpa meeting held under the Brazilian presidency on Wednesday. He expressed India's support for the Brazilian presidency's priority of reducing inequalities and emphasised on LiFE, women-led development, digital health, creative economy, mobility of talent and multilateral development bank (MDB) reforms.





In a post on X, the Ministry of External Affairs official spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal stated, "G20 Sherpa @amitabhk87 led 's participation in 2nd Sherpa meeting under Brazilian presidency today. He expressed support for Brazilian presidency's priority of reducing inequalities and emphasised on LiFE, women-led development, digital health, creative economy, mobility of talent & MDB reforms."





Earlier in March, Officer on Special Duty (OSD) G20 Abhay Thakur participated in the G20 Development Working Group Meeting in Brasilia on March 18-19.





During the meeting, he highlighted India's successful utilisation of DPI-enabled national programmes across various sectors including rural development, social welfare, women's empowerment, education, and healthcare.





In a post on X, Ministry of External Affairs official spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal stated, "OSD (G20) Abhay Thakur participated in the G20 Development Working Group Meeting in Brasilia on March 18-19. Supporting the @g20org priority of fighting inequalities, he highlighted India's successful DPI-enabled national programmes in areas of rural development, social welfare, women, education and health."





Notably, Brazil holds the G20 presidency from December 1, 2023, to November 30, 2024. The G20 Leaders' Summit is scheduled to be held in Rio de Janeiro from November 18-19, with the presence of the leaders of the 19 member countries, plus the African Union and the European Union.





The G20 is made up of 19 countries - Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, Korea, Mexico, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Russia, Turkey, the UK and the US and two regional bodies: the African Union and the European Union.





According to the official statement, the members of the G20 represent around 85 per cent of the world's GDP, more than 75 per cent of world trade and around two-thirds of the world's population.





This report is auto-generated from a syndicated feed







