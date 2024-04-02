



The Indian Army carried out an extensive air-defence exercise, deploying advanced anti-aircraft systems to ensure its preparedness for any potential aerial combat scenarios in future conflicts.





The Indian Army's "Airawat Gagan Rakshaks" division carried out a comprehensive drill on Friday that aimed to test the effectiveness of integrated anti-aircraft weapon systems.





In a video posted on X (previously known as Twitter) by the Indian Army's Western Command, the military drill exhibited a range of anti-aircraft weapons, tanks, and drones unleashing their power in a formidable display.





The drill aimed at the precise detection and subsequent elimination of various aerial threats, with particular emphasis on countering the emerging challenge posed by swarm drones.





(With Agency Inputs)







