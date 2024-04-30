



New Delhi: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar spoke to participants of the Indian Air Force (IAF) - Media Coordination Centre's (MCC) Warfare and Aerospace Strategy Program (WASP) on his book 'The India Way.' Jaishankar said that the discussion focused on current geopolitics and India's strategic choices.





In a post on X, Jaishankar stated, "Spoke to participants of @IAF_MCC's Warfare & Aerospace Strategy Program (WASP) on my book: The India Way. A focused discussion on current geopolitics and India's strategic choices."





In 2022, Jaishankar released the book 'The India Way: Strategies for an Uncertain World.' He had presented the first copy of his book to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. In 2024, Jaishankar released his second book "Why Bharat Matters."





While speaking at the Raisina Dialogue 2024 in February, EAM Jaishankar highlighted that his first book was about the way, and the second is about India's significance in people's lives.





He said, "The first one was about the way, the second is about India's significance in people's lives."





He further said that he used the word Bharat in the second book, "Why Bharat Matters" as opposed to "The India Way" because he was "trying to capture, a kind of transformation that has taken place in our society, in our polity, in our mindset, in our approach to the world."





Moreover, he said, "If we look at the thought processes that are driving us today, they are much more authentic. They are much more deeply rooted in our culture, in our traditions, in our heritage."





