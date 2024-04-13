Jake Sullivan Visit To Celebrate Elements of Bilateral Relationship, Claims White House Official
According to reports, Sullivan's India visit comes soon after India's Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra visit to the US, where he will take part in a series of meetings with senior officials from the US government and interact with industry leaders to advance bilateral cooperation in areas such as defence and technology.
Sullivan, a close aide to US president Joe Biden, would be in India next week “to celebrate elements of our bilateral relationship, compare notes on the Indo-Pacific, and also talk about the next steps in technology cooperation.
We think these are all effective, prudent elements of taking the US-India relationship to the next level,” a senior White House administration official said without announcing the date of his visit. He was addressing a background press call on Wednesday, previewing the official visit of Japanese Prime Minister Kishida Fumio, who is on a US trip beginning April 9.
(With Agency Inputs)
No comments:
Post a Comment