



According to reports, Sullivan's India visit comes soon after India's Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra visit to the US, where he will take part in a series of meetings with senior officials from the US government and interact with industry leaders to advance bilateral cooperation in areas such as defence and technology.





Sullivan, a close aide to US president Joe Biden, would be in India next week “to celebrate elements of our bilateral relationship, compare notes on the Indo-Pacific, and also talk about the next steps in technology cooperation.





We think these are all effective, prudent elements of taking the US-India relationship to the next level,” a senior White House administration official said without announcing the date of his visit. He was addressing a background press call on Wednesday, previewing the official visit of Japanese Prime Minister Kishida Fumio, who is on a US trip beginning April 9.





(With Agency Inputs)







