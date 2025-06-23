



The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has developed a sophisticated 6 KW Solid State Power Amplifier (SSPA) that represents a significant advancement in radar transmitter technology. This cutting-edge system, developed by LRDE (Electronics & Radar Development Establishment) in collaboration with Aidin Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Bangalore, utilises high-power Gallium Nitride on Silicon Carbide (GaN on SiC) devices to deliver exceptional performance characteristics including wide frequency response, high gain, and superior peak power capabilities.





The system serves as a fundamental building block for realizing next-generation high-technology, high peak power solid state radar transmitters with enhanced efficiency and reliability compared to traditional tube-based systems.





Technical Architecture And Design





The DRDO 6 KW SSPA employs an innovative multi-drawer architecture housed within a standard 19-inch, 18U rack configuration. The system achieves its impressive 6 KW peak pulsed power output through sophisticated power combining techniques that integrate eight individual 1.5 KW peak power solid-state amplifier modules. This modular approach ensures both scalability and redundancy, critical factors for military radar applications where reliability is paramount.





The amplifier operates across the frequency range of 2.9 GHz to 3.3 GHz, specifically designed for S-band radar applications including the AMDR (Air and Missile Defence Radar) systems used by the Indian Navy. Each module within the system is capable of delivering a minimum of 6 KW peak pulsed power with pulse widths of 100 microseconds and a duty cycle of 10 percent. This operational envelope makes the system particularly suitable for high-performance radar applications requiring both long-range detection capabilities and precise target tracking.





GaN On SiC Technology Advantages





The selection of Gallium Nitride on Silicon Carbide (GaN on SiC) technology represents a strategic choice that delivers multiple performance advantages over traditional semiconductor materials. GaN on SiC devices offer the highest power density available in current semiconductor technology, enabling the generation of high linear output power with exceptional efficiency. These devices can operate effectively at high frequencies across the Ka and Ku bands, extending from 12 GHz to 40 GHz, while maintaining broad bandwidths and high gain characteristics.





The superior thermal properties of SiC substrates provide excellent thermal dissipation capabilities, significantly reducing the risk of overheating and ensuring reliable operation under high power conditions. The wide bandgap characteristics of GaN enable the devices to handle higher breakdown voltages, allowing for greater power handling capability within smaller physical footprints. Additionally, GaN technology enables operation across wider frequency ranges, making these amplifiers suitable for multi-band applications and providing enhanced operational flexibility.





System Configuration And Infrastructure





The DRDO 6 KW SSPA incorporates a comprehensive infrastructure designed to support high-power operations while maintaining system reliability and operational safety. Each drawer within the multi-drawer configuration features forced air cooling systems to manage thermal dissipation effectively. The system operates on industrial-grade power supplies, accepting both 380V and 440V three-phase AC power inputs, ensuring compatibility with various military and commercial power infrastructure standards.





The amplifier system includes built-in control, monitoring, and protection functions that provide comprehensive system oversight and fault detection capabilities. Remote management capabilities are implemented through both Ethernet and RS422 communication protocols, enabling seamless integration with modern command and control systems. This communication infrastructure allows for real-time monitoring of system parameters, fault diagnosis, and remote configuration adjustments.





Performance Characteristics And Operational Benefits





Modern solid state power amplifiers using GaN technology demonstrate significant performance advantages over traditional tube-based transmitters. Solid state radar transmitters can continue operating with reduced power output even when individual modules fail, whereas magnetron failures result in complete system shutdown. The estimated Mean Time Between Failures (MTBF) for solid state transmitters reaches 250,000 hours compared to only 3,000 hours for typical magnetron-based systems.





Solid state transmitters provide instantaneous power-up capabilities, eliminating the warm-up time required by magnetrons and klystrons. The maximum operating voltage in SSPA systems is typically 50 VDC, significantly lower than the high voltages required for tube-based systems, resulting in reduced maintenance requirements and enhanced safety. Additionally, solid state transmitters offer superior phase stability compared to magnetron transmitters, enabling better clutter rejection and improved data quality.





Applications In Advanced Radar Systems





The 6 KW SSPA serves as a backup system for existing Stage 1 and Stage 2 amplifiers in AMDR radar configurations. The system forms an integral part of transmitter architectures where the output represents a single channel operating within planar array S-band radar systems. The transmitter receives low-power RF input signals, amplifies them significantly, and delivers high-power signals to antenna systems via waveguide distribution networks.





The basic 1.5 KW modules developed for the 6 KW system can function as fundamental building blocks for realizing various high-technology, high peak power solid state radar transmitters. These modules offer superior efficiency and reliability compared to earlier Microwave Tube-based radar transmitter technologies. The modular architecture enables system designers to scale power output according to specific mission requirements while maintaining consistent performance characteristics.





Comparison With Traditional Technologies





Solid state power amplifiers offer numerous advantages over traditional vacuum tube technologies including klystrons, travelling-wave tubes (TWTs), crossed-field amplifiers (CFAs), and magnetrons. Solid state devices eliminate the need for hot cathodes, resulting in no warm-up delays, no wasted heater power, and virtually unlimited operating life. The lower operating voltages of solid state systems, measured in volts rather than kilovolts, avoid the need for large spacings, oil filling, or encapsulation, leading to significant size and weight savings.





Solid state transmitters demonstrate improved mean time between failures compared to tube-type transmitters, with module MTBFs exceeding 100,000 hours. These systems eliminate the need for pulse modulators since solid state microwave devices operate in Class-C mode, providing self-pulsing capabilities as RF drive signals are activated and deactivated. The graceful degradation characteristics of solid state systems ensure continued operation even when individual modules fail, a critical advantage in military applications.





Future Implications And Strategic Value





The development of the DRDO 6 KW SSPA represents a significant step forward in India's indigenous defence technology capabilities. LRDE, established in 1962 as India's premier radar design and development establishment, continues to advance the nation's radar technology through partnerships with organizations like Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) and private sector companies including Aidin Technologies. The successful development of this advanced SSPA technology positions India among the leading nations in solid state radar transmitter development.





The modular design philosophy employed in the 6 KW SSPA provides a foundation for future radar system developments across various frequency bands and power levels. This technology can be adapted for different radar applications including surveillance systems, fire control radars, and electronic warfare applications. The proven reliability and efficiency of GaN on SiC technology ensure that these systems will remain relevant and effective for decades to come, providing the Indian armed forces with cutting-edge radar capabilities essential for national security.





IDN







