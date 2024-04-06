



New Delhi: After 17 Indian workers were repatriated from Laos, who were lured into unsafe and illegal work, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Saturday lauded the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his commitment towards the safety of citizens.





Jaishankar took to social media platform X to express his gratitude to Indian Embassy im Laos for their diligent efforts in coordinating the rescue operation. He also extended appreciation to the authorities in Laos for their cooperation in ensuring the safe return of the workers.





"Modi ki Guarantee works for all at home and abroad. 17 Indian workers, lured into unsafe and illegal work in Laos, are on their way back home. Well done, @IndianEmbLaos. Thank Lao authorities for their support for the safe repatriation," said Jaishankar in a post on X.





In an advisory, the ministry called upon Indians looking at job opportunities in the southeast Asian country to thoroughly check the background of the prospective employer.





"It has come to attention that Indian nationals, lured by fake promises of lucrative job opportunities in Cambodia, are falling into the trap of human traffickers," it said.





The ministry said these Indian nationals are "coerced" to undertake online financial scams and other illegal activities.





"Indian nationals intending to visit Cambodia for employment are cautioned to do so only through authorised agents. It is also advised that the background of the prospective employer in Cambodia be checked thoroughly," it said.





