



According to a report in the UK’s Financial Times newspaper, the West is irritated by the growing defence cooperation between China and Pakistan. The joint JF-17 Thunder fighter jet, the Burraq armed drone, and the specially designed AIP equipped submarines are all mentioned in the paper as examples of the close cooperation between the two countries, wrote Group Captain D.K. Pandey (Retd) in a report.





Though Pakistan asserts that the PAC, at Kamra, has the maximum Share (58%) of the production, this is untrue. The JF-17 is put together at a sub-assembly line of Kamra’s Aircraft Manufacturing Factory using raw materials and production kits imported from CAIC, China. Only a few sub-assemblies, including the wings, front fuselage, and tail, are produced by PAC using materials that are once again imported from China. The ejection seat is from Martin Baker; however, the majority of the systems are Chinese, South African, and European (UK).





PAF’s JF-17 has maintenance problems that are getting worse by the day. The reason is the RD-93, the engine of JF-17s. The RD-93 is Russian made engine.





Issues With Chinese JF-17 Jets

The JF-17 recorded a string of crashes (most of them not reported by ISPR) and frequent technical breakdowns, casting serious doubts on the fitness of the aircraft.

Over 100 JF-17 Block 1 & 2 fighters are currently in service with the PAF. There are about 40 un-airworthy aircraft. Guide vanes, exhaust nozzles, and flame stabilisers have reportedly developed cracks in a significant number of engines. It’s challenging to replace the substandard engines.

JF-17 in the Air Defence role was reported to be unreliable. It has an indigenous Link-17 data link. Reports say “it does not have sufficient data transfer rate. The aircraft’s true interoperability capability is limited as it can never be integrated with the F-16 fighter’s Link-16”. The ‘Thunder’ does not have even an effective BVR or Airborne Interception radar. It was hailed as the second-best PAF fighter after the F-16, but “on February 27, 2019, in the face of effective jamming and strikes by Indian pilots, all of its Range Extension Kit (REK) bombs missed their intended target.

JF-17 avionics are supported by the KLJ-7 radar, but it consistently performs much below stipulated levels and has experienced numerous operational problems since the project’s inception.

The competence of a fighter aircraft is assessed on the basis of the effectivity avionics, weapons, and engine configuration. JF-17 is assessed to be much inferior to the stipulated standards. The major unremarkable flaws of JF-17 are:



Low Endurance Poor Accuracy Unreliable Airborne Interception Radar Low Weapon Carrying Capability Maintenance problems Low credibility of Aircraft Main Computer, and Frequent failures of a number of its modules