



French aerospace giant Safran is set to significantly enhance the operational readiness of India's Rafale fighter jets by establishing a new Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) facility in Hyderabad, dedicated exclusively to servicing the M88 engines that power these advanced aircraft.





This will be the first M88 engine MRO facility outside France, marking a major milestone in Indo-French defence collaboration and India’s drive for greater aerospace self-reliance.





The new facility, called Safran Aircraft Engine Services India, will play a pivotal role in supporting the maintenance needs of both the Indian Air Force’s existing fleet of 36 Rafale jets and the 26 additional Rafale-Marine fighters recently procured for the Indian Navy, which are slated for deployment on aircraft carriers INS Vikrant and INS Vikramaditya.





The Hyderabad MRO will be capable of supporting over 600 engine modules annually, addressing not only India’s requirements but also those of global M88 operators.





Strategic And Economic Impact





The facility is expected to create approximately 150 new jobs by the end of next year, with the potential to add another 750 positions in subsequent expansion phases, as stated by the Telangana government.





Safran’s investment further cements Hyderabad’s status as a central hub for aerospace manufacturing and maintenance in India. The company already operates two other facilities in the city: one for manufacturing electrical harnesses for CFM LEAP engines and Rafale fighters, and another specialising in rotating parts for LEAP engine turbines.





The MRO initiative is closely aligned with India’s “Make in India” and “Sustain in India” policies, fostering local expertise, skill development, and long-term sustainability for the country’s frontline fighter fleet.





The announcement of the MRO facility comes alongside a major agreement between Tata Advanced Systems and Dassault Aviation to manufacture key structural sections of the Rafale fuselage in Hyderabad, with production expected to start in 2028.





The combined presence of manufacturing and MRO capabilities positions Hyderabad as a global hub for Rafale-related production and export, strengthening India’s aerospace ecosystem and enhancing operational availability for the Indian armed forces.





Safran’s Leadership Perspective





Safran’s leadership has emphasised the strategic importance of the Hyderabad MRO, with Christophe Bruneau, Executive Vice President of Military Engines at Safran, highlighting the project as a crucial step in developing Indian sovereignty in aerospace and defence and building a world-class MRO ecosystem for all M88 operators.





The establishment of the Safran MRO facility in Hyderabad represents a transformative development for India’s defence aviation sector, promising enhanced operational readiness for Rafale fighter jets, significant job creation, and a major boost to the country’s aerospace manufacturing and maintenance capabilities.





Agencies







