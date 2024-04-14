8 SLBM tube covers is clearly visible and a few more behind the sail and engineering space





A recent satellite reveals India's latest nuclear-powered ballistic missile submarine (SSBN) in the manufacturing docks. S4 is in an advanced stage of construction. On scrutinizing the images it reveals significant upgrades over its sister vessels S2 & S3 Arihant-Class nuclear powered boats.





With a total of 4 Arihant class ballistic missile submarines (SSBN) planned, the sea-based deterrent force is now an established reality. These submarines are being supported by large-scale investment in command and control systems that include long-range communication facilities, dedicated hardened bases, and the appropriate support vessels. It is now clear that India is committed to achieving a nuclear triad, which would be in accordance with standard nuclear warfighting doctrine wrote international defence analyst Richard Sterk.





The third of the Arihant-class SSBN (Sub Surface Ballistic Nuclear) submarine code-named S4, was quietly launched some time in the last week of November, 2022 in Visakhapatnam.





However, analysts speculate on the basis of the revealed image that the submarine may be equipped to carry either 24 K-15 missiles (1,000 km range) or 8 K-4 missiles (3,500 km range).



Though this was not officially confirmed by the Ministry of Defence or the Indian Navy so far, sources in the navy and Ship Building Centre (SBC) in Visakhapatnam, where India’s nuclear submarines are being built, have confirmed it. The soft launch of S4 was first reported by UK-based Janes Defence Weekly, citing satellite imagery sources.





The construction, commissioning, testing and status of the SSBNs are directly under the Strategic Forces Command (SFC) or the Strategic Nuclear Command (SNC), which is under the control of the PMO (Prime Minister’s Office). Confirming the launch, a senior naval officer said that the launch of a submarine is nothing more than getting the outer hull floated in water. It was in the dry dock area till now and it is now in the water. It is still a long way for sea trials, weapon trials and commissioning, he said.





The first of the SSBN pack, INS Arihant (code name S2 was launched amidst much fanfare, when it was launched on July 26, 2009.











