







In a major blow to the Naxalite movement, security forces killed at least 27 Naxalites, including their topmost leader Nambala Keshav Rao alias Basavaraju, during a fierce encounter in the dense forests of Abhujmad, situated at the tri-junction of Narayanpur, Bijapur, and Dantewada districts in Chhattisgarh.





The operation, which began two days prior based on precise intelligence inputs about the presence of senior Maoist leaders—including Central Committee and Politburo members of the CPI (Maoist) and key cadres from the Maad Division and the People’s Liberation Guerrilla Army (PLGA)—culminated in a prolonged gunfight after Maoists ambushed joint teams of the District Reserve Guard (DRG) from four districts.





The encounter, lasting over 50 hours, resulted in the elimination of Basavaraju, the general secretary of the CPI (Maoist) and the backbone of the Naxal movement, marking the first time in over three decades that a leader of such high rank was neutralised by security forces.





Alongside the bodies of 27 Naxalites, a significant cache of modern weapons and explosives was recovered from the site. The operation also saw the loss of a DRG personnel, with several others sustaining injuries.





Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah hailed the operation as a "remarkable success" and a "landmark achievement" in India’s ongoing battle against Naxalism, reaffirming the government’s commitment to eradicating the Maoist insurgency and restoring peace and progress in affected regions.





This encounter follows closely on the heels of 'Operation Black Forest', a major anti-Naxal campaign conducted near the Karreguttalu Hill on the Chhattisgarh-Telangana border. In that 21-day operation, joint forces of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and state police neutralised 31 Naxals—many carrying substantial bounties—and destroyed 214 hideouts and bunkers.





The forces also seized large quantities of arms, explosives, and food supplies, further crippling the operational capabilities of the Maoist insurgents.





The cumulative impact of these operations has dealt a severe blow to the Maoist leadership and infrastructure in the region, with over 200 Naxalites killed in anti-Naxal actions in Chhattisgarh so far this year.





The death of Basavaraju, in particular, is seen as a turning point, given his role as the chief strategist and long-standing leader of the movement, and is expected to significantly weaken the Maoist command structure and morale.





Agencies







