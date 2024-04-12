



SRINAGAR: Security forces on Thursday claimed to have busted a terror module in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district and arrested three militant associates.





An official said that Police along with security forces arrested three militant associates linked with proscribed militant outfit LeT and recovered incriminating materials, ammunition from their possession in Baramulla.





“Baramulla Police received credible intelligence indicating that some unidentified terrorists affiliated with the banned LeT organisation are moving in Baramulla town with intentions to target security forces,” they said.





“Three residents of Baramulla town, namely Owais Ahmad Waza, residing in Ganie Hamam Baramulla; Basit Fayaz Kaloo, also from Ganie Hamam Baramulla; and Faheem Ahmad Mir, residing in Mir Sahab Old Town Baramulla, are implicated in aiding and providing information about security force movements. Their alleged objective was to disrupt the peace process in Baramulla ahead of the forthcoming Parliamentary elections, as directed by their handlers across the border. The involvement of these individuals posed a threat to the sovereignty and integrity of India,” officials said.





Upon receiving this information, a case was registered at Police Station Baramulla under FIR No. 79/2024, citing sections of the UA(P)Act, and investigations commenced. Subsequently, during the investigation process, the accused individuals were apprehended in Old Town Baramulla, and three hand grenades were recovered from their possession upon disclosure.





The official further noted that the investigation into the case is ongoing.





(With Agency Inputs)







