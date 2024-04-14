



New York: Coming out with a strong condemnation of the Iranian drone strikes on Israel in reprisal for the earlier attack on its embassy in Syria, United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres called for an immediate cessation of hostilities on Sunday.





Seized of the further escalation in the continuing tensions in West Asia, the UN chief said he was deeply alarmed by the events, while urging both the countries to exercise restraint.





"I strongly condemn the serious escalation represented by the large-scale attack launched on Israel by the Islamic Republic of Iran this evening. I call for an immediate cessation of these hostilities. I am deeply alarmed about the very real danger of a devastating region-wide escalation," Guterres said in a statement.





"I urge all parties to exercise maximum restraint to avoid any action that could lead to major military confrontations on multiple fronts in the Middle East. I have repeatedly stressed that neither the region nor the world can afford another war," he added.





Meanwhile, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz came out in support of Israel, saying the drone strikes by Iran were 'unjustifiable' and 'high irresponsible'.





"The attack on Israeli territory that Iran launched tonight is unjustifiable and highly irresponsible. Iran risks a further escalation in the region. Germany stands by Israel and we will discuss the situation with our allies," the German Chancellor posted from his X handle.





The Saudi Foreign Ministry also expressed concern over the "recent military escalations" in the region and their "potential severe repercussions", following Iranian drone and missile attacks directed at Israel, according to a statement published by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on X.





"The Ministry reaffirms the Kingdom's position that stresses the need for the (UN) Security Council to take responsibility for maintaining international peace and security, especially in this highly sensitive region for global peace and security," the Saudi Foreign Ministry added in an official statement.





The ministry stressed the need for "preventing any further exacerbation" of the crisis, warning of "dire consequences" should the situation worsen.





According to CNN, Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez also expressed his 'utmost concern' following Iran's reprisal attack on Israel.





"A regional escalation must be avoided at all costs," Sanchez posted on X.





Sanchez said his country was in touch with its embassies in the region "to serve Spaniards in the area."





Portuguese Prime Minister Luis Montenegro, posted on X that his government "vehemently condemns the attack."





"We call for restraint, in order to avoid an escalation of the violence," he wrote.





This report is auto-generated from a syndicated feed







