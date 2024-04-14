

Washington: US forces have been shooting down drones launched by Iran towards Israel, a defence official told reporters on Sunday.

"In accordance with our ironclad commitment to Israel's security, US forces in the region continue to shoot down Iranian-launched drones targeting Israel," a senior US defence official told reporters.





"Our forces remain postured to provide additional defensive support and to protect US forces operating in the region," he added.





Meanwhile, US President Joe Biden and his national security team reconvened in the Situation Room after a brief break following their earlier meeting just after Iran launched its attack on Israel, CNN reported citing a US official.





The previous meeting was roughly two hours long.





Earlier, the White House confirmed that Iran had launched "an airborne attack" against Israel, while vowing that the country's support for Israel's security was 'ironclad'.





US National Security Council spokeswoman Adrienne Watson, in a statement, said the attack was likely to unfold "over a number of hours" and the US will support the Jewish state.





Iran launched drones from its own territory towards Israel late Saturday, days after its Supreme Leader warned it would hit back in response to an airstrike on the Iranian consulate in Syria that left several generals dead.





"Iran has begun an airborne attack against Israel," White House National Security Council spokesperson Adrienne Watson said in a statement Saturday, adding, "President Biden is being regularly updated on the situation by his national security team and will meet with them this afternoon at the White House."





President Biden, meanwhile, cut short a weekend stay at his Delaware beach house to meet with his national security team and monitor the situation in West Asia as Iran launched its reprisal drone strikes at Israel.





Iran threatened retaliation after the suspected Israeli bombing of an Iranian consulate building in Syria last week killed several senior Iranian commanders.





