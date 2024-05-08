



NEW DELHI: Punjab Congress chief Amardiner Singh Raja Warring on Wednesday stoked a fresh controversy as he called the 2019 Pulwama attack a "mystery' and claimed that the ruling BJP "can do anything to during elections'. Warring's statement comes days after former Punjab chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi's "Stuntbaazi' remark that triggered a political firestorm





"Pulwama attack still remains a mystery, about which even the then Lieutenant Governor has raised questions. There is nothing new in this.





Channi's remark was in the backdrop of a recent terrorist attack on an Indian Air Force convoy in Jammu & Kashmir's Poonch.





"This is Stuntbaazi. When elections come, such stunts are done to make the BJP win. These are pre-planned attacks; there is no truth in them," Channi had said while speaking to reporters in Punjab.





BJP leader Shehzad Poonawalla hit out at the Punjab Congress chief, saying the grand old party is doing "vote bank politics over the cost of national security".





He accused the Congress of "giving clean chit to Pakistan, Ajmal Kasab and other Jihadis".





Earlier, senior BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad lashed out at Channi's remark, questioning if the Congress is "speaking in favour of the terrorist".





"What can we say if they are making such statements on national security? Are they speaking in favour of the terrorists? After Uri and Balakot, Rahul Gandhi asked for proof. They said that we do politics on martyrdom. The same is happening now. These people make agreements with terrorists. They take no action against PFI because they want a vote bank. Those who have done this will be finished but martyrdom should not be mocked," he said.





An Indian Air Force soldier was killed and four others injured in the terror attack in the Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday evening.





