New Delhi: Photographs - from CCTV footage - have been released of three terrorists believed to be involved in the attack on an Air Force convoy in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district last week, in which Corporal Vikky Pahade was killed and four of his colleagues injured.





All three reportedly used high-powered assault rifles, United States-made M4s and Russian-made AK-47s, in the attack, which was the first major strike of the year in an area that witnessed several terror-related strikes on military targets and soldiers last year.





The three have been identified as Illiyas, a former Pakistan Army commando, a Pakistani terrorist called Hadoon (or Hadun), and Abu Hamza, the code-name of commander of the banned Lashkar-e-Taiba.





According to a sketch from the J&K Police, Hamza is described as a 30-32-year-old man of medium build and fair complexion, sporting a trimmed haircut.





He was last seen wearing a Pathani suit with a brown shawl and an orange bag.





A reward of ₹ 10 lakh has been offered for information leading to his arrest.





The attack on the IAF convoy on May 4 followed numerous terrorist strikes in the Poonch and Rajouri areas over the past few weeks. One of the attacks - in the Shadra Sharief area of Rajouri - saw a 40-year-old man, a government employee, shot dead outside a mosque.





The 40-year-old man, Mohammad Razak, worked with the social welfare department, and his attackers used a United States-made M4 assault rifle and also a pistol.





His brother, a soldier in the Territorial Army, was with him during the attack. The terrorists tried to kidnap him but he managed to escape unhurt, a senior officer said.





Security officials indicated the terrorist code-named Abu Hamza was behind that attack.





Poonch is part of Anantnag-Rajouri parliamentary constituency, which will vote in the sixth phase - May 25 - of the ongoing Lok Sabha election.





These attacks came after two non-locals - a migrant worker from Bihar and a man from Dehradun - were targeted in the Anantnag and Herpora areas of Shopian district.











