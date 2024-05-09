

New Delhi: Chief of Defence Staff, General Anil Chauhan will be chairing 'Parivartan Chintan', a two-day conference of the heads of all tri-services institutions, aimed to propel integration among the forces, the Ministry of Defence said in a press release on Wednesday.





The conference on jointness and integration of Armed Forces will be held on May 9-10.





In light of the imminent Theaterisation, the Indian Armed Forces are intent on giving momentum to the ongoing Jointness and Integration initiatives among the three services, the statement read.





'Parivartan Chintan', a pioneering conference for the heads of all Tri-services Institutes, aimed at generating novel reformative ideas and initiatives, was conducted on April 8.





The conference chaired by Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan, is planned over a period of two days in the national capital.





"Members from all the sub-committees of the apex Chiefs of Staff Committee; the CDS as its permanent Chairman and the three Service Chiefs, shall review the progress made in multiple domains, and ideate on the necessary reforms to achieve the desired end state towards transformation through jointness and integration," the release stated.





