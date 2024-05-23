



The Indian Army has conducted a week-long forward area tour in Arunachal Pradesh for defence experts to provide them a first-hand experience of operational challenges faced by troops and to encourage them to formulate technological solutions to the problems, a communique said here on Sunday.





The tour was conducted from May 12 to 19 for a seven-member team of experts from defence industries, start-ups and academia.





After their arrival at Dinjan Military Station in Assam's Dibrugarh district on May 12, the team visited forward areas in Anjaw district of Arunachal Pradesh along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) and gained insights about operational and logistical challenges of the armed forces.





The experts also visited army establishments in Namsai and Dibrugarh and interacted with senior officers.





The interaction focused on the need for holistic efforts in developing indigenous technology tailor-made for mountainous terrain, the defence communique added.





(With Agency Inputs)







