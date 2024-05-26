



Amritsar: Border Security Force troops apprehended a 21 year old Bangladeshi national near the border fence in Punjab's Amritsar district, officials said on Saturday.





Officials further added that a Bangladeshi passport was found from his possession.





BSF said in a statement, "On 25th May' 2024, at about 3:30 pm, forward deployed BSF troops in border area of district Amritsar observed suspected movement of a person near Indian side of the border fence. Despite being cautioned, the individual continued to advance, on which the BSF troops acting swiftly, challenged and apprehended the person, trying to exfiltrate near the border fence".





"Preliminary questioning revealed him to be a Bangladeshi national, aged 21 years old and a resident of district- Cox's Bazar in Chittagong division of Bangladesh. Upon searching, one mobile phone, one Bangladeshi passport, one National ID card of Bangladesh, one train ticket from Howrah to New Delhi, Rs 2995 Indian currency and 492 Taka Bangladeshi currency were found from his possession besides a few other documents and daily use items," the statement added.





Further questioning is being conducted to ascertain the objective behind this "illegal movement" and other details of the Bangladeshi national, they added.





