

The Border Security Force (BSF) on Sunday recovered two drones from different locations in the border area of Amritsar, officials said.

"On 5th May 2024, based on information by the BSF intelligence wing regarding the presence of drones in two different locations in the border area of Amritsar district, search operations by BSF troops were conducted in the suspected areas," the Border Security Force stated.





"One drone (a China-made DJI Matrice 300 RTK) at about 06:15 am recovered from the courtyard of an abandoned house of village Hardo Ratan in Amritsar District. One drone (China-made DJI Mavic 3 Classic) at about 08:25 am, recovered from a harvested field adjacent to the village Nestha of district Amritsar," it added.





Earlier on Saturday, the troops of the Border Security Forces recovered a damaged China-made drone with a packet of Heroin in Punjab's Tarn Taran District.





According to the officials, the BSF recovered the drone from a harvested field near the Kalash village in the border area of Tarn Taran district.





"On 4th May 2024, at about 10:00 am, while performing duty ahead of the border fence in the border area of district Tarn Taran, vigilant BSF troops observed something suspicious in a harvested field, which on reaching nearby turned to be a drone along with a packet of suspected heroin," the BSF said in a statement.





"The drone along with 01 packet of suspected heroin (Gross weight- 416 grams) wrapped with yellow coloured adhesive tape was immediately seized. This recovery took place in a harvested field nearby Village Kalash in district Tarn Taran," the BSF added.





The recovered drone has been identified as a China-made DJI Mavic 3 classic.





"Keen observation of dutiful BSF troops once again led to a successful recovery of narcotics consignment with a drone, which was made to smuggle in the country from across the border," the BSF said further.





