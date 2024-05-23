



Chief of Defence Staff, General Anil Chauhan has stressed the need to strengthen India’s cyber defence capabilities. General Chauhan today attended a program on Exercise Cyber Suraksha – 2024 in New Delhi. During the program, he emphasized integration among all stakeholders in the cyber domain and praised the initiative for fostering a collaborative environment to tackle emerging cyber threats.





Defence Ministry said, the comprehensive cyber defence exercise is being conducted by Defence Cyber Agency from 20th to 24th May. It aims to further develop the Cyber Defence Capability of all Cybersecurity organizations and promote synergy amongst all stakeholders.