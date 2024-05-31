



Beijing: China has indicated that it might not attend the Ukraine Peace Summit set to be held in Switzerland in June. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said that China has informed relevant parties of Beijing's consideration and concerns as there is an "apparent gap between the meeting's arrangement and what China stands for as well as the universal expectation in the international community."





While addressing a press briefing, Mao Ning said China attaches great importance to Switzerland organising the first Summit on Peace in Ukraine and always maintains that the international peace conference needs to meet the three important elements of recognition from Russia and Ukraine, equal participation of all parties, and fair discussion of all peace plans.





Mao Ning said, "China attaches great importance to Switzerland organizing the first Summit on Peace in Ukraine and has been in close communication with Switzerland and relevant parties on this since early this year. China always maintains that the international peace conference needs to meet the three important elements of recognition from both Russia and Ukraine, equal participation of all parties, and fair discussion of all peace plans."





"Otherwise, the peace conference can hardly play a substantive role for restoring peace. These elements proposed by China are fair, legitimate and do not target any party. They are written into the Common Understandings on Political Settlement of the Ukraine Crisis jointly issued by China and Brazil recently and reflect the universal concern of the international community, especially the vast developing countries," she added.





Stressing that the three elements proposed by China do not seem to be met at the Ukraine Peace Summit, Mao Ning said, "Based on what we have heard from various parties and the released arrangement for the meeting, it doesn't seem that the three elements proposed by China will be met."





"There is an apparent gap between the meeting's arrangement and what China stands for as well as the universal expectation in the international community. In this case, China is hardly able to take part in the meeting and has informed relevant parties of our consideration and concerns. We will continue to promote talks for peace in our own way, maintain communication with all parties and jointly accumulate conditions for the political settlement of the Ukraine crisis," she added.





Earlier in April, Switzerland Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis announced that Switzerland will host a high-level international conference in June with more than 100 countries invited to help chart a path towards peace in Ukraine after more than two years of war.





In a post on X, Cassis stated, "Switzerland will host a High-Level Conference on Peace in Ukraine. Peace is at the heart of the Swiss spirit. With its humanitarian tradition, Switzerland plays a key role in this quest. Peace is not an abstraction, but a call to action that reflects our values and our responsibilities on the world stage."





In a press release, Switzerland's Federal Department of Foreign Affairs had stated, "On 15 and 16 June 2024, Switzerland is organising a Summit on Peace in Ukraine at the Burgenstock (Canton of Nidwalden). The aim of that heads of state and government meeting, is to develop a common understanding of a path towards a just and lasting peace in Ukraine. This should be the basis for a peace process."





