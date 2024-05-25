



25T Bollard Pull (BP) Tug, Baljeet has been delivered to Indian Navy (IN) on 30 May 24 in presence of Rear Admiral Sandeep Mehta, ACWP&A. This Tug is a proud flag bearer of “Make in India” initiative of Govt of India.





Contract for construction and delivery of three 25T BP Tugs was concluded with Shoft Shipyard Pvt Ltd (SSPL), an MSME, in consonance with “Aatmanirbhar Bharat” initiative of the Government of India. This Tug is being built under the classification rules of Indian Register of Shipping (IRS).





The availability of Tug will provide impetus to Operational commitments of Indian Navy by facilitating assistance to Naval ships and submarines during berthing and un-berthing, turning and manoeuvrings in confined waters. The Tug will also provide afloat firefighting assistance to ships alongside, at anchorage and will also have capability to conduct limited Search and Rescue Operations.





