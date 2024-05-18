

New Delhi: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Friday received and warmly bid farewell to the Italian Ambassador to India, Vincenzo De Luca during a formal farewell call in Delhi.

During their meeting, the Minister also appreciated the Italian envoy's efforts towards strengthening the India-Italy partnership and wished him the best in his future endeavours.

EAM Jaishankar also shared details of their meeting on X saying, "Received Ambassador Vincenzo De Luca of Italy for a farewell call. Appreciate his efforts towards strengthening India-Italy partnership and India-Italy ties. Wish him best in his future endeavours."





In this response, Italian envoy posted on X, "Great honour to be received for farewell by Honourable Minister Jaishankar. Very grateful for his strong commitment to the growth of relations between Italy and India."





Vincenzo de Luca was appointed as the Ambassador of Italy to India on December 18, 2019 and Ambassador of Italy to Nepal on October 22, 2021. He is completing his tenure this year.





Previously, he was Director General for the Promotion of the Country System from February 1, 2016, after having served in the same Directorate General with the position of Deputy General Manager and Central Director for the internationalization of the Country System and territorial autonomies (since January 2014), as per the Italian embassy in New Delhi official website.





On April 25, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a telephonic conversation with his Italian counterpart Georgia Meloni with the two leaders reaffirming their commitment to strengthening the bilateral strategic partnership.





The Prime Minister extended his greetings to PM Meloni and the people of Italy on the occasion of the 79th anniversary of Liberation Day.





He also thanked PM Meloni for the invite to the G7 Summit Outreach Sessions to be held in June 2024 in Puglia, Italy.





"The leaders discussed taking forward the important outcomes from India's G20 Presidency, especially that support the Global South, at the G7 Summit under Italy's Presidency. They reaffirmed their commitment to continue to strengthen the bilateral strategic partnership," a PMO release said.





The two leaders also exchanged views on regional and global developments of mutual interest.





The Group of Seven (G7) is an informal forum that brings together Italy, Canada, France, Germany, Japan, the United Kingdom, and the United States of America. The European Union also participates in the Group and is represented at the summits by the President of the European Council and the President of the European Commission.





Italy assumed the Presidency of the G7 for the seventh time on January 1 this year. The Italian Presidency will last till December 31, 2024.





