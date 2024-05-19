

According to the police, , the terrorists shot at a former sarpanch Aijaz Sheikh in Heerpora area in Shopian district at around 10:30 pm. He was immediately admitted to a hospital in a critical condition. However, he later succumbed to his injuries.





In another incident, terrorists opened fire at a tourist camp near the Pahalgam district in south Kashmir, leaving a couple from Rajasthan’s Jaipur injured. The incident took place in the Pahalgam tourist resort in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir. While the couple has been admitted in a nearby hospital for treatment, the security forces have also cordoned off the area.





J&K Leaders Condemn Attacks





Condemning incidents in two districts, former J&K Chief Minister and PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti wrote, “While we condemn the attack in Pahalgam today that resulted in injuries to two tourists followed by another attack on a sarpanch in Hurpora, Shopian – the timing of these attacks given that the South election was delayed without any reason is a cause of concern. Especially keeping in mind normalcy claims touted by GOI.” Apart from her, National Conference leaders Dr. Farooq Abdullah and Omar Abdullah also condemned the attacks and said that such incidents make it difficult to achieve long term peace in the Union Territory.





