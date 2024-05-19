India is making significant strides in enhancing its computational capabilities. According to recent announcements, the country plans to procure 10,000 graphics processing units (GPUs) within the next 18 months. This strategic investment aims to align with India’s impressive data generation capabilities.





Here are some key points about this initiative:





Data Generation Powerhouse: India is a mega generator of digital data, contributing 20% of the world’s data despite being the world’s most populous country. This data abundance underscores the need for robust computational infrastructure.





The Indian government, led by S Krishnan (Secretary of the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology), has laid out an ambitious plan to acquire these GPUs. The goal is to bolster India’s computing power and support the growth of start-ups in the country.





GPUs play a crucial role in accelerating complex computations, particularly in fields like artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), and scientific research. By acquiring 10,000 GPUs, India aims to enhance its capabilities in these areas.





Significance of AI Development:





India recognizes that AI will be a defining opportunity for transforming learning, health outcomes, and improving human development indices. The country actively engages in AI development on an international scale.





With the second-highest number of GitHub AI projects globally (accounting for 19% of worldwide AI projects), India demonstrates its vibrant participation in AI research and innovation.





Data Centre Capacity And Growth:





India leads major Asia Pacific countries in data centre capacity, boasting 950 megawatts (MW) (excluding China). It has overtaken countries like Australia, Hong Kong SAR, Japan, Singapore, and Korea.





The forecast indicates that India is likely to record the highest capacity addition of 850 MW during the 2024-2026 period, surpassing other Asia Pacific nations.





The data centre industry in India is expected to double its capacity from approximately 0.9 GW in 2023 to 2 GW in 2026, presenting substantial investment prospects.





Digital Revolution And Data Localization:





India’s shift from a developing to a developed market economy is fuelled by rapid digitization. Key drivers include e-commerce, internet payments, online streaming, and adoption of technologies like 5G, IoT, and AI.





The need for data localization is likely to trigger compulsory investments in data centres, while cost-saving incentives by states aim to attract further investments.





In summary, India’s strategic move to acquire 10,000 GPUs reflects its commitment to technological advancement, data-driven innovation, and positioning itself as a global player in AI and computational capabilities.





Conclusion





As India shifts from a developing to a developed market economy, the digital revolution plays a pivotal role in spurring economic expansion and generating vast amounts of data. Key drivers of this rapid digitization include e-commerce, internet payments, online streaming, and the adoption of new technologies such as 5G, IoT, and AI2. With the planned GPU acquisition, India is poised to further strengthen its computational prowess and contribute significantly to the global tech landscape.

In summary, India's commitment to procuring 10,000 GPUs underscores its dedication to advancing computational capabilities and fostering innovation in the tech sector.





