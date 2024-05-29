The Rafale-M, which the Indian Navy is set to operate from its INS Vikrant and INS Vikramaditya aircraft carriers, differs slightly from the air force’s Rafale.

Here are the key distinctions:

Launch And Recovery Systems





Naval fighter jets are specifically built to withstand the unique challenges of aircraft carrier-based operations, which include high-impact landings, catapult or ramp launches, and corrosive saltwater environments. They have reinforced landing gear, stronger airframes, and folding wings to facilitate storage and manoeuvring on aircraft carriers.





Land-based fighters, on the other hand, don't require these features as they operate from conventional runways.





For instance, the MiG-29K, used by the Indian Navy, is designed with reinforced landing gear, folding wings, and other features to operate from aircraft carriers. It has a tail-hook for arrested landings and a stronger airframe to withstand the demands of carrier operations.





On the other hand, the Sukhoi Su-30MKI does not possess the carrier-specific features of the MiG-29K. It operates from conventional land-based runways and does not have folding wings or a tail-hook.





Folding Wings





To save space on crowded aircraft carrier decks, many naval fighter jets have folding wings. This feature is unnecessary for air force jets that are stored in spacious hangars, as we have seen in the difference between the MiG-29K and Sukhoi Su-30MKI.





Size And Range





Due to the limited size of an aircraft carrier deck, naval fighter jets are often smaller and lighter than their air force counterparts. They also typically have shorter ranges because of the carrier's mobility. However, in-flight refuelling capabilities can help mitigate this difference.





Avionics And Sensors





Naval fighter jets incorporate additional systems and technologies to enhance maritime operations. These may include radar systems optimised for detecting and tracking naval targets, such as ships and submarines. They may also have improved navigation systems for over-water operations and specialised communication equipment for coordination with naval forces.





Land-based fighters focus more on air-to-air combat and ground attack missions, with avionics and sensors optimised for those roles.





Corrosion Resistance





Naval fighter jets are built to withstand the harsh, saltwater environment in which they operate. This often means using materials and coatings that are more resistant to corrosion than those used in air force jets.





Avionics And Equipment





While both naval and air force jets have sophisticated avionics and weapon systems, their mission profiles can require different equipment. For example, naval jets often have more robust anti-ship and anti-submarine capabilities.





Training & Tactics





The operational differences between naval and air force aviation lead to differences in pilot training and tactics. For instance, naval pilots must be proficient in carrier operations, which require a different skill set than landing on a runway.