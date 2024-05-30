



The Indian Air Force (IAF) is participating in Exercise Red Flag Alaska 24-2, a premier multi-national combat training exercise. Eight Rafale fighter jets of the Indian Air Force (IAF) are flying off to Alaska to take part in the Red Flag Exercise with pilots of the US Air Force. A large team, including over 20 officers, are involved in the exercise, which is for NATO countries, other allies of the USA and partners, like India.





Here are the details:





Date: On May 24th, 2024, a formidable force from the IAF set off for Exercise Red Flag Alaska 24-2.





Deployment: Eight Dassault Rafale fighter jets, known for their advanced capabilities, spearheaded the deployment. They arrived at Lajes Field in the Azores for a mid-air stopover.





Supporting Aircraft:





An Indian Air Force C-17A Globemaster-III cargo aircraft (identified as CB-8008) provided crucial logistical support.





An Il-78MK Mid-Air refuelling aircraft (designated KJ-3450) ensured the long-range deployment could be achieved.





Final Destination: The IAF contingent’s final destination was Eielson Air Force Base in Alaska, the heart of Red Flag-Alaska1.





Red Flag-Alaska is designed to hone the skills of participating aircrews in a realistic and challenging environment. It features a unique exercise number reflecting the year and specific event within that year. Units from various branches of the military work together in a coordinated fashion, ensuring a comprehensive training experience that mimics the complexities of real-world operations. The participation of the IAF Rafales signifies India’s commitment to strengthening its air combat capabilities and fostering international military cooperation.





On their way back, the Rafales will split up in groups of four— one going to Egypt and the other to Greece.

The Hellenic Air Force as well as the Egyptians are formidable— both have the F-16 and the Rafale. Both exercises, as well as Red Flag, will give IAF pilots the opportunity to check out the F-16, which the Pakistan Air Force has.





