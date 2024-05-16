



Kupwara: Two terrorists were gunned down as the Indian Army foiled an infiltration bid along the Line of Control (LoC) in the Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday, sources said.





The search operation was underway in the area at the time of filing this report.





“On specific intelligence input, a joint search operation was launched by the Indian Army, Jammu and Kashmir Police in the general area of Amrohi, Tangdhar, and Kupwara on May 15, 2024,” read a post on the official X handle of the army’s Chinar Corps.





During the subsequent search operation, two pistols, ammunition and other war-like stores were recovered, the post added.





This is a developing story and further updates are awaited.





Earlier, on May 9, the army concluded ‘Operation Redwani Payeen’, eliminating three terrorists after a vigil of 40 hours. The operation was launched in the wake of the ambush of an IAF vehicle, resulting in the death of a senior Air Force officer.





“A joint operation that commenced on the intervening night of May 6-7 in the general area of Redwani Payeen, Kulgam, has been concluded after a relentless vigil of approximately 40 hours. 4 terrorists have been eliminated along with the recovery of war-like stores, inflicting yet another hit on the terror ecosystem,” the army’s Chinar Corps posted on X, sharing details of the operation.





“The Chinar Corps remains committed to maintaining peace and tranquilly in Kashmir,” it added.





This report is auto-generated from a syndicated feed







