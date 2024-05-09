



New Delhi: The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) and Jindal Steel and Power (JSP) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Tuesday, in New Delhi.





According to a press release by the Ministry of Defence, the MoU aims to ensure the supply of indigenous marine-grade steel, thereby enhancing the indigenous content in shipbuilding projects undertaken by the Indian Coast Guard.





Through this partnership, both the ICG and JSP have committed to fostering indigenization and enhancing capabilities to produce and utilize marine-grade steel in the nation’s interest.





The MoU underscores the importance of public-private partnerships in addressing complex security challenges, emphasizing the need for collaboration between government agencies and the private sector.





Key benefits outlined in the MoU include quality, grades, and dimensions of the marine-grade steel, along with designated steel plants responsible for manufacturing the product. These stipulations ensure a timely supply of high-quality marine-grade steel for the Indian Coast Guard’s shipbuilding projects.





The signing ceremony was attended by senior officers of the Indian Coast Guard, including Deputy Director General (Materiel and Maintenance) IG HK Sharma, and representatives from Jindal Steel & Power, led by Chief Marketing Officer SK Pradhan.





The collaboration between the Indian Coast Guard and Jindal Steel & Power signifies a strategic alignment towards realizing the government’s vision of ‘Make in India’ and ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ in the defence sector.





Earlier on May 6, In a major boost to Make in India and Aatmanirbhar Bharat, the Indian Coast Guard signed a contract with Armoured Vehicle Nigam Limited for procurement of ten 30 mm CRN-91 guns along with SOP. The 30 mm CRN-91 gun is already an inducted weapon in the Coast Guard and is indigenously made in India by Ordinance Factory Medak.





By leveraging the expertise of the private sector, the Indian Coast Guard aims to enhance the quality and efficiency of its fleet while reducing dependency on imported materials.





