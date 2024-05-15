

India’s strategic redeployment of troops from the Maldives reflects evolving alliances and diplomatic shifts in the Indian Ocean region

In a move that underscores the evolving dynamics of regional geopolitics, the recent withdrawal of Indian military personnel from the Maldives has sparked discussions about the future of Indo-Maldivian relations. This strategic redeployment, marked by the departure of the final batch of Indian troops stationed in the archipelago, comes amidst shifting alliances and diplomatic recalibrations in the Indian Ocean Region (IOR).





The name “Maldives” is believed to have originated from the Sanskrit words “Mala” (meaning “garland”) and “Dvipa” (meaning “island”). Together, they form “Maladvipa,” which translates to “garland of islands.” This name reflects the unique geography of the Maldives, which is an archipelago consisting of numerous coral islands grouped in a chain formation in the Indian Ocean. Over time, the name evolved into “Maldives” in English.





The Maldives, a nation comprising 1,192 coral islets strategically positioned across key east-west international shipping routes, has historically been a significant partner for India in its maritime security endeavours. Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s “Neighbourhood First Policy” and the broader framework of “Security and Growth for All in the Region” (SAGAR), India has sought to deepen its engagement with its maritime neighbours, including the Maldives.





However, the tenure of President Mohamed Muizzu has witnessed a series of policy shifts, with the Maldives increasingly gravitating towards China while seeking to reduce dependence on India across various sectors, including healthcare, food security and defence cooperation. President Muizzu’s “India Out” campaign during the presidential election last year signalled a departure from the traditionally close ties between the two countries. The concern over the Maldives falling into China’s debt trap diplomacy is indeed significant. As the Maldives seeks investments and infrastructure development, it must carefully navigate its relationships with external partners to avoid potential pitfalls. While Chinese investments can offer growth opportunities, they also come with the risk of indebting the nation and compromising its sovereignty.





The withdrawal of Indian military personnel, comprising more than 80 troops responsible for operating helicopters and an aircraft gifted by India, symbolizes a tangible manifestation of this evolving relationship. Muizzu’s insistence on the complete repatriation of Indian troops by the May 10 deadline underscores his administration’s commitment to reshaping the Maldives’ foreign policy orientation. Simultaneously, the Maldives’ burgeoning engagement with China, evidenced by recent agreements on military equipment and training, adds a layer of complexity to the regional dynamics. While the Maldives retains its sovereignty to pursue partnerships that align with its national interests, the strategic implications of deepening ties with China amidst heightened Indo-Pacific tensions warrant careful consideration.





From India’s perspective, the withdrawal of military personnel from the Maldives reflects a pragmatic response to the evolving geopolitical landscape. The decision to respect the Maldivian Government’s request for repatriation underscores India’s commitment to upholding the principles of sovereignty and non-interference in the internal affairs of its neighbours. Moreover, the withdrawal process, facilitated through four rounds of meetings of the India-Maldives High-Level Core Group, highlights the diplomatic maturity and bilateral dialogue mechanisms that underpin Indo-Maldivian relations. Despite divergent policy trajectories, both countries have demonstrated a willingness to engage constructively and find mutually beneficial solutions.





Looking ahead, the recalibration of Indo-Maldivian relations presents opportunities for both countries to re-evaluate their strategic priorities and explore avenues for collaboration in areas of mutual interest. Whether it involves maritime security cooperation, economic partnerships, or regional connectivity initiatives, the foundations of the Indo-Maldives relationship remain resilient amidst evolving geopolitical realities.





As the Indian military withdrawal from the Maldives marks the closing of one chapter, it also heralds the beginning of a new phase in bilateral relations-one characterized by adaptability, pragmatism and a shared commitment to fostering stability and prosperity in the Indian Ocean Region. Amidst the vast expanse of the Indian Ocean lies the Maldives, Asia’s smallest nation and South Asia’s only archipelago. The Maldives’ pivot towards China raises concerns, but a shift towards closer ties with India presents a win-win scenario. Embracing India offers strategic stability, economic growth and cultural affinity, fostering a robust Indo-Maldives partnership. By aligning with India, the Maldives secures regional harmony and safeguards its sovereignty while India gains a trusted ally in the Indian Ocean, reinforcing mutual interests and prosperity for both nations.





(With Reporting by Pioneer)







