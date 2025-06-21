



Operation Sindhu, launched by the Government of India, is an ongoing evacuation mission aimed at bringing Indian nationals safely back from Iran amid escalating conflict between Iran and Israel. As of June 21, 2025, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has confirmed that 517 Indian citizens have been successfully evacuated and returned home under this operation.





The latest phase of the evacuation saw a special flight from Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, landing in New Delhi at 3:00 am on June 21, carrying a fresh batch of evacuees from Iran. The operation was necessitated by the deteriorating security situation in Iran, following intense hostilities that began on June 13, when Israel launched a major airstrike on Iranian military and nuclear sites, dubbed "Operation Rising Lion." In retaliation, Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) initiated "Operation True Promise 3," targeting Israeli energy infrastructure with missiles and drones.





The Indian Embassy in Tehran has played a crucial role in coordinating the safe movement of Indian nationals, particularly students and religious travellers, while the MEA has overseen their secure return to India.





The evacuation process has included both direct flights and cross-border movements, such as the initial batch of 110 Indian students—primarily from Urmia Medical University—who were first moved from northern Iran to Armenia before being flown to New Delhi.





Evacuees have shared accounts of the tense and dangerous conditions in Iran. Zaffar Abbas Naqvi, one of the returnees, described how he and his family initially sheltered in place after learning of the attacks, later relocating to Mashhad, which also came under threat. He praised the swift and effective response of the Indian government, expressing gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for their support. Another evacuee, Kulsum, highlighted the anxiety and relief experienced by those returning, noting the invaluable assistance provided by the government during the crisis.





The operation is ongoing, with the Indian government remaining vigilant and prepared to arrange additional flights as needed. The Iranian authorities have shown cooperation by making rare exceptions to airspace closures, facilitating the evacuation of Indian nationals. Efforts are also being extended to assist citizens of neighboring countries such as Nepal and Sri Lanka, at the request of their respective governments.





Operation Sindhu stands as a testament to India’s commitment to the safety and well-being of its citizens abroad, demonstrating effective coordination between diplomatic missions, central and state governments, and international partners during a rapidly evolving regional crisis.





Based On ANI Report







