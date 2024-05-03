



The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has announced its plan to inaugurate India's first international space station by 2028. The ISRO chairman, S Somnath, shared the news during a gathering of young scientists in Ahmedabad on Friday.





The first module of the space station, which will be robotic and weigh 8 tons, is expected to be launched in five years. The space station, named 'Bharat Space Station,' will be the foundation for future ISRO missions.





In order to achieve this, the ISRO is developing a new rocket that can carry a load of up to 1,215 tons. Currently, India's rocket can only carry 10 tons.





Furthermore, the ISRO is planning to send astronauts to space as part of the ISS mission by 2035. S Somnath also talked about the Aditya L-1 mission, which aims to study the solar atmosphere. He informed that Aditya will reach the L-1 point on 6 January and everyone will be able to watch the video of Aditya entering L-1.





The Aditya-L1 mission, initiated on 2 September from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre, is India's first space-based observatory to study the Sun from a halo orbit L1. Once it is placed successfully on L1 point, it will stay there for the next five years, gathering essential data to understand the dynamics of the Sun and how it affects our life.





